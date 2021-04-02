We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Quidel (QDEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Quidel (QDEL - Free Report) closed at $130.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical diagnostics company had lost 15.61% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.
QDEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QDEL to post earnings of $9.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 718.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $472.39 million, up 170.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.15 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.32% and +45.79%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.27% lower within the past month. QDEL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, QDEL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.07.
Meanwhile, QDEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.