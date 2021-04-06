Go Deeper With Exclusive Zacks Research
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Southwest (LUV) Recalls 209 Pilots As Travel Demand Improves
Per a Reuters report, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) has recalled 209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program as it prepares to meet the anticipated increase in travel demand during the summer season. With more Americans getting vaccinated, airlines are increasingly optimistic about the uptick in air-travel demand.
The Reuters report states that pilots will resume active status from Jun 1 and complete the necessary requalification training requirements before they start flying.
Last month, Southwest, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), announced a major summer service expansion. It will begin flights to Myrtle Beach, SC from Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Nashville, TN; Dallas, TX and Pittsburgh, PA in May. From June onward, the carrier will connect Myrtle Beach with Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price
Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
Additionally, the carrier will begin nonstop services to 37 cities from Austin, TX this summer. The airline’s May schedule also includes other nonstop services to prominent destinations. The boosted summer service is aimed at addressing “closer-in demand for leisure destinations”.
Thanks to the improved travel demand scenario as the economy continues to recover, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #3, announced plans to resume pilot recruitment.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) and Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) . While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Saia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of USA Truck and Saia have rallied more than 100% and 73% in the past six months, respectively.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>