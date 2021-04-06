We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ternium (TX) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ternium is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 33.12% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, TX has returned 34.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 14.10% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ternium is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.75% so far this year, so TX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track TX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.