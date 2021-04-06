We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.16, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.26%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, up 5.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.13 billion, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $45.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.68% and +8.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.46, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
