Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $234.90, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.91% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.
SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.85% higher. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.