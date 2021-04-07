Go Deeper With Exclusive Zacks Research
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - free report >>
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Catalent (CTLT) Expands Deal With Moderna for COVID-19 Vaccine
Catalent, Inc. (CTLT - Free Report) announced that it has expanded its existing strategic collaboration with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) to dedicate a new high-speed vial filling line for the manufacture of the latter’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at Catalent’s biologics facility in Bloomington, IN.
Per the latest development, Catalent will now provide a new high-speed filling line at the above-mentioned site, through June 2023, that can be used to manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and other investigational programs in the latter’s R&D pipeline. Additionally, Catalent will provide inspection, labeling and final packaging for these programs.
Notably, in September 2020, Catalent invested $50 million into this third high-speed vial filling line at Bloomington. Further, dedicating this new line to Moderna will help to free up capacity on existing lines for other important programs at the given site.
Shares of Catalent have increased 2.8% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 7.7%.
In June last year, Catalent inked a manufacturing agreement with Moderna for providing large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine at its biologics facility in Bloomington. Catalent is now dedicating a high-speed vial filling line to do fill-finish services as part of the expansion.
Notably, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, is approved for emergency/conditional use in several countries.
Apart from Moderna, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) / BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford University and J&J (JNJ - Free Report) have launched their COVID-19 vaccines in some countries for adults.
Zacks Rank
Catalent currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>