Is Cowen Group (COWN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cowen Group (COWN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Cowen Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COWN's full-year earnings has moved 100.42% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, COWN has returned 47.79% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.44%. This means that Cowen Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, COWN is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.72% so far this year, so COWN is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to COWN as it looks to continue its solid performance.