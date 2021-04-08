Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aphria Inc. (APHA - Free Report) cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS - Free Report) provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) provides wealth management software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


