Has UFP Industries (UFPI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
UFP Industries is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's full-year earnings has moved 46.12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, UFPI has moved about 44.21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 17.51% on average. As we can see, UFP Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, UFPI belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.01% this year, meaning that UFPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
UFPI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.