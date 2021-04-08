We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Global Partners (GLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Global Partners is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 46.15% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, GLP has gained about 33.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.23% on average. This means that Global Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GLP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.58% this year, meaning that GLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on GLP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.