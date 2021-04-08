We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Hibbett Sports is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 41.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 54.29% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 0.95%. This shows that Hibbett Sports is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.46% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.