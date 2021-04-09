We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $220.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect V to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.56 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago period.
V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.93% and +6.56%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.57.
Also, we should mention that V has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.