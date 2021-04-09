Back to top

Strength Seen in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC): Can Its 5.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $32.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The company's progress with its pipeline has been encouraging. The company reported encoraging development updates last month. These have boosted investor's confidence. Positive pipeline outcomes will likely drive share prices going forward.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.95 million, up 72.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCYC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

