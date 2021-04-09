We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
FLEETCOR (FLT) Announces Minority Stake Acquisition in Mina
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has acquired a minority stake in Mina, a cloud-based digital software platform. Financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.
Mina is an Electric Vehicle (“EV”) charging payment startup and United Kingdom’s only charging solution that allows charging of fleet vehicles at home and crediting payment for the energy used straight to the drivers’ energy supplier. Its platform pairs with home and work charging points and captures energy costs.
How Will FLEETCOR Benefit
Through the investment, FLEETCOR is now in a position to offer Mina’s solution to commercial fleet customers shifting to EV, thus helping them avoid payment intricacies related to expense reclaim and EV charging.
“The Mina EV investment is the first step in our plan to support our fleet clients’ needs to both re-fuel and re-charge their company vehicles, whether on the road or at home“, said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR chairman and CEO.
Notably, FLEETCOR’s shares have gained 12.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 6.8% rally of the industry it belongs to but underperforming the 16.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
FLEETCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and TeleTech Holdings (TTEC - Free Report) . While TeleTech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), S&P Global and Gartner carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global,Gartner and TeleTech is pegged at 10%, 13.5% and 14.7%, respectively.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>