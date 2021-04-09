Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q1 and March Volumes, Shares Up

Nasdaq ( NDAQ Quick Quote NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for the first quarter and March 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 57% year over year to 892 million contracts in the first quarter, European options and futures volume dropped 22.9% year over year to 22.2 million contracts. Shares gained 1.8% in the last trading session. Revenue capture per contract for U.S. equity options dropped 26.7%, while the same for European options and futures increased 10.3% in the first quarter. Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the first quarter grossed about 152.6 billion shares, up 20.3% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume increased nearly 7% year over year to $323 billion. Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $2.5 trillion, up 20.7%. European fixed income volume increased 8.2% to 7.9 million contracts. Total listings in the first quarter increased 13.7% to 4,757. Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume increased 53.7% year over year to 315 million contracts in March. European options and futures volume dropped 41.7% year over year to 7 million contracts in March. Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in March grossed about 55.6 billion shares, down 15.3% year over year. European equity volume declined 15.4% year over $117.1 billion. Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $8.8 billion, up 5.1%. European fixed income volume decreased 16.2% to 3.1 million contracts in March. Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses, driven by a widespread client base. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 15.6% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 5.6%. Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term. Recently, MarketAxess Holdings ( MKTX Quick Quote MKTX - Free Report) reported March volumes of $689.6 billion, consisting of $292.6 billion in credit volume and $397.0 billion in rates volume. CME Group ( CME Quick Quote CME - Free Report) reported ADV of 21.7 million contracts for March. ADV dropped 32%, attributable to lower volumes across all six product lines. Cboe Global Markets ( CBOE Quick Quote CBOE - Free Report) reported March ADV of 11.8 million, down 4.1% year over year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q1 and March Volumes, Shares Up
Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for the first quarter and March 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 57% year over year to 892 million contracts in the first quarter, European options and futures volume dropped 22.9% year over year to 22.2 million contracts. Shares gained 1.8% in the last trading session.
Revenue capture per contract for U.S. equity options dropped 26.7%, while the same for European options and futures increased 10.3% in the first quarter.
Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the first quarter grossed about 152.6 billion shares, up 20.3% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume increased nearly 7% year over year to $323 billion.
Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $2.5 trillion, up 20.7%. European fixed income volume increased 8.2% to 7.9 million contracts.
Total listings in the first quarter increased 13.7% to 4,757.
Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume increased 53.7% year over year to 315 million contracts in March. European options and futures volume dropped 41.7% year over year to 7 million contracts in March.
Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in March grossed about 55.6 billion shares, down 15.3% year over year. European equity volume declined 15.4% year over $117.1 billion.
Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $8.8 billion, up 5.1%. European fixed income volume decreased 16.2% to 3.1 million contracts in March.
Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses, driven by a widespread client base. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 15.6% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 5.6%.
Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.
Recently, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX - Free Report) reported March volumes of $689.6 billion, consisting of $292.6 billion in credit volume and $397.0 billion in rates volume. CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported ADV of 21.7 million contracts for March. ADV dropped 32%, attributable to lower volumes across all six product lines. Cboe Global Markets (CBOE - Free Report) reported March ADV of 11.8 million, down 4.1% year over year.
