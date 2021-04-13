We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.
adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Klépierre SA (KLPEF - Free Report) offers shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW - Free Report) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.
