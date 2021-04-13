Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.

adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Klépierre SA (KLPEF - Free Report) offers shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW - Free Report) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) - free report >>

Adidas AG (ADDYY) - free report >>

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) - free report >>

KLEPIERRE SA (KLPEF) - free report >>

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance industrial-products