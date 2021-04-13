We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Moderna is one of 1024 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 117.30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MRNA has gained about 34.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.35% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 469 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.48% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MRNA as it looks to continue its solid performance.