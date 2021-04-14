We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Domino's (DPZ) Boosts Contactless Delivery With Nuro R2 Launch
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) along with Nuro recently announced the roll out of a self-driven robotic delivery vehicle — Nuro R2 — in Houston. Notably, the concept is based on the idea of providing contactless and autonomous food delivery services.
With respect to the launch, Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer, stated, “There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space. This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations.”
Currently the services are enabled to select customers who have initiated prepaid orders in the Domino’s website. In case of delivery, selected customers will be provided with a unique PIN to retrieve their order. Also, they will be entitled to text alerts, providing update on R2's location. Moreover, access to GPS tracking will be made available on the order confirmation page. On arrival, customers will be prompted to enter their PIN on the bot's touchscreen to get their order revealed.
Domino’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. The company continues to innovate aggressively across all aspects of its business — including GPS, e-bikes, AI in-store technology, great food and an evolving digital experience.
In 2020, the company rolled out GPS driver tracking across its store in the United States. Moreover, other digital enhancements in terms of make ordering, selecting service methods, paying and tipping were implemented to boost consumer experience. Apart from this, enhanced make-line and cut-table technology as well as AI-enabled forecasting are being rolled out for syncing demand with capacity. Nonetheless, we believe that the initiatives are likely to enhance speed, accuracy and efficiency of services, going forward.
In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 4.5% compared with the industry’s 10% growth.
