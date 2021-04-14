We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Antero Resources' Co-founder Glen Warren Announces Retirement
Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) and its subsidiary Antero Midstream Partners (AM - Free Report) announced the retirement of Glen Warren, who co-founded this shale producer in the Appalachian region of the United States.
Notably, the effective date of his retirement is expected to be Apr 30, 2021. Warren will retire as president and CFO of the company, and as president of its pipeline business Antero Midstream. Also, he will stand down from the companies’ board of directors as of the same date.
Since the company’s entry into the Appalachian region in 2008, Warren played a crucial role in making Antero Resources the second-largest NGL producer and the third-largest natural gas producer in the United States. Moreover, in 2012, the company formed Antero Midstream to own, operate and develop midstream energy infrastructure to serve its increasing production.
Under his co-leadership, Antero Resources generated a significant amount of free cash flow and expects to reduce leverage in 2021. Notably, the company has a declining leverage profile, with one of the strongest balance sheets in the midstream industry.
Currently, Antero Resources owns 515,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin. In 2020, the company produced more than 3.5 Bcfe/d, which includes nearly 200,000 barrels of liquids per day. Antero Midstream, which has an enterprise value of more than $7 billion, has the most comprehensive liquid midstream system in the Appalachian region.
Glen Warren has been a highly-regarded leader of the company, who was the finder of Antero Resources alongside Paul Rady in 2002. The pair has been successfully running the businesses and was able to raise capital. Notably, Rady will take on the president title at both companies.
Company Profile
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Antero Resources is an independent exploration and production company.
