General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $58.49, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.52% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.06% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.45%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $135.56 billion, which would represent changes of +3.88% and +10.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note GM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.97, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.