We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) closed at $24.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VSH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 85.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $725.2 million, up 18.33% from the prior-year quarter.
VSH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.04% and +18.49%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VSH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.6.
Also, we should mention that VSH has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VSH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.