Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cisco Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 623 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CSCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CSCO has returned 15.24% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.27%. This means that Cisco Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CSCO belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.22% so far this year, so CSCO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CSCO as it looks to continue its solid performance.