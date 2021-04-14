We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $245.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.85% higher. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.