Tupperware Brands (TUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tupperware Brands (TUP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.47, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.
Coming into today, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.
TUP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TUP to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note TUP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.68, which means TUP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.