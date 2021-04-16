We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Bristol Myers' (BMY) Opdivo Combo Gets EU Nod for First-Line RCC
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) announced that the European Commission (“EC”) has approved its PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Exelixis’ (EXEL - Free Report) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”).
The EC nod was based on data from the phase III CheckMate -9ER study which evaluated Opdivo + Cabometyx in the given patient population. Data from the same showed that treatment with Opdivo + Cabometyx led to superior efficacy as compared to Pfizer’s (PFE - Free Report) Sutent (sunitinib) across three key endpoints – progression-free survival which was the primary endpoint, and objective response rate as well as overall survival.
Also, the combo of Opdivo plus Cabometyx was generally well tolerated, with a low rate of treatment-related discontinuations.
Please note that Opdivo in combination with Cabometyx was approved for first-line treatment of patients with advanced RCC in the United States in January this year.
Shares of Bristol Myers have increased 2.8% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 5.1%.
We remind investors that, apart from advanced RCC, Opdivo is approved in several countries for various other cancer indications.
Opdivo generated sales worth $6.9 billion in 2020, reflecting a decrease of 3% year over year. The drug faces stiff competition from Merck’s (MRK - Free Report) Keytruda and Roche’s Tecentriq in key indications.
Please note that Keytruda in combination with Inlyta is also approved for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced RCC. This is likely to be a tough competition for Opdivo in the given market space.
Zacks Rank
Bristol-Myers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>