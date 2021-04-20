Back to top

Is Evercore (EVR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Evercore (EVR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Evercore is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 23.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EVR has moved about 25.18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.27%. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, EVR belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.15% so far this year, so EVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


