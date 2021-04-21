We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) in Q1 Earnings?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 22, before market opens.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ first-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $3.17 billion, indicating growth of 15.2% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”) segments. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.15-$3.20 billion.
Segment-wise, the consensus mark for the R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion, indicating growth of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS segment revenues stands at $1.33 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.8%.
The consensus mark for Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment revenues is pegged at $184 million, indicating decline of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating growth of 23.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $1.81 -$1.87.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.82% and a Zacks Rank #2.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
S&P Global(SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
