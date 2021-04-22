Back to top

Has Daimler (DDAIF) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Daimler (DDAIF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 30.58% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DDAIF has moved about 30.45% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 0.95%. As we can see, Daimler is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DDAIF is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.67% so far this year, so DDAIF is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track DDAIF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


