We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ford Motor (F) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Ford Motor (F - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ford Motor is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 21.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, F has moved about 37.77% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 0.95%. As we can see, Ford Motor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, F belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.92% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track F. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.