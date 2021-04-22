Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ASML (ASML) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, ASML (ASML - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ASML recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ASML could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider ASML's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting ASML on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


