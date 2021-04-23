We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.05 million, down 99.19% from the year-ago period.
NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.03 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.21% and +0.36%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% higher within the past month. NCLH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.