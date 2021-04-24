We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.90, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.
NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $408.44 million, up 692.31% from the prior-year quarter.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.45% and +23.61%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.46.
Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.