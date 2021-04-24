We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gannett (GCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gannett (GCI - Free Report) closed at $4.87, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the newspaper company had lost 8.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GCI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. On that day, GCI is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $786.02 million, down 17.15% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.55% and -2.53%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GCI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% lower within the past month. GCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.