CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $126.55, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of -$1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.99 million, up 3020.63% from the prior-year quarter.
CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.57 per share and revenue of $376.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.42% and +52198.36%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 56.03% higher within the past month. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.