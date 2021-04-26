Back to top

REV Group (REVG) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $20.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick is attributable to the overall optimism surrounding the transportation sector as economic activities gradually gather pace. In fact shares of the company have performed brilliantly so far this year, gaining 133%.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +311.1%. Revenues are expected to be $624.8 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For REV Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on REVG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

