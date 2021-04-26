Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT - Free Report) is a clean technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) - free report >>

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) - free report >>

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance industrial-products medical reit