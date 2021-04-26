We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) provides building systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.
LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT - Free Report) is a clean technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.