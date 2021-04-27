Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Owens Corning (OC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. OC surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

OC could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account OC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on OC for more gains in the near future.


daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today