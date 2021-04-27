We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IMPUY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 2.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that IMPUY has returned about 45.97% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 18.23%. This means that Impala Platinum Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.24% so far this year, so IMPUY is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to IMPUY as it looks to continue its solid performance.