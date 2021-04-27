We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Martin Marietta (MLM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Martin Marietta (MLM - Free Report) closed at $357.47, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel had gained 5.28% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MLM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, MLM is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $938 million, up 5.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.38 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.39% and +9.25%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MLM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. MLM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MLM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.89, so we one might conclude that MLM is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MLM has a PEG ratio of 3.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.