Image: Bigstock
BP Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Aims to Resume Buybacks in Q2
BP plc (BP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 43 cents per share and also improved from the year-ago earnings of 24 cents.
Total revenues of $36,492 million increased from $30,863 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,415 million.
The strong quarterly results were owing to higher realizations of commodity prices.
BP p.l.c. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
BP p.l.c. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote
BP’s Operational Performance
Oil Production & Operations:
For the first quarter, total production of 1,309 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) declined from 1,679 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Reduction in capital investments hurt the production level.
BP sold liquids at $52.92 a barrel in the first quarter compared with $47.64 in the prior-year period. Moreover, it sold natural gas at $4.11 per thousand cubic feet compared with $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. Overall price realization rose to $46.81 per Boe from the year-ago level of $37.10.
After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax for the segment amounted to $1,565 million. The figure improved significantly from earnings of $895 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher realized commodity prices primarily caused the upside, partially offset by lower production.
Gas & Low Carbon Energy:
Segmental profits surged to $2,270 million from $847 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to considerable contributions from gas marketing and trading activities.
Notably, for the first quarter, total production of 909 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) improved from 900 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Contributions from growth projects in India and Oman primarily aided the production level.
Customers & Products:
After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax for the segment amounted to $656 million, down from $921 million in the year-ago comparable quarter. The segment was hurt by weaker results from refining activities.
Notably, BP-operated refining availability for the March quarter was reported at 94.8%, reflecting a decline from 96.1% in the year-ago comparable quarter.
Rosneft:
Earnings from the segment amounted to $363 million, comparing favorably with the loss of $17 million in the March quarter of 2020. Higher oil price aided the segment results.
Capex
Organic capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2021 was recorded at $2,906 million. Notably, the company reported total capital spending for the quarter of $3,798 million.
Financials
BP's net debt — including leases — was $42,380 million at first quarter-end versus $60,618 million in the prior-year quarter. Gearing was recorded at 31.9% compared with 40.1% in the prior-year quarter.
Outlook
The British energy giant expects oil demand to recover this year on the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines and the relaxation of social-distancing measures. The company added that the strong growth in the United States and China is aiding oil demand.
Since the company has successfully reduced net debt below its $35-billion target, it is planning to launch share buybacks worth $500 million in the June quarter.
For 2021, the company reaffirmed its projection for capital spending at around $13 billion. Notably, the integrated energy firm projected 2021 payments associated to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill incident at $1 billion post tax.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) . While Matador carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EOG Resources and Diamondback sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
EOG Resources is likely to see earnings growth of 272.6% in 2021.
Diamondback is expected to witness earnings growth of 112.5% in 2021.
Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 300% in 2021.
