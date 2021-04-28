We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MarineMax (HZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 46.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, HZO has moved about 55.69% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.18%. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.12% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HZO as it looks to continue its solid performance.