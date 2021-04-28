We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Suncor Energy (SU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Suncor Energy is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 403.70% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that SU has returned about 21.40% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 15.12%. This means that Suncor Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.67% so far this year, meaning that SU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.