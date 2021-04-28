Back to top

DTE Energy (DTE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 13%. The bottom line improved 47% from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $473 million compared with $320 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, the company received regulatory approval for Phase 2 of its Electric Vehicle Charging Forward program. The utility also announced a voluntary greenhouse gas reduction program for DTE Gas customers.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric:  The segment’s operating earnings amounted to $1.07 per share, up from 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment recorded operating earnings of 87 cents per share compared with 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the segment totaled 67 cents per share compared with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

2021 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2021 operating earnings per share guidance in the range of $6.88-$7.26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 for the company’s full-year earnings lies above the midpoint of its guidance range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

