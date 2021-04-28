We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MP Materials Corp. (MP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.88, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.62% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021.
MP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $210.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.74% and +56.83%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.75% higher. MP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 84.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.
Investors should also note that MP has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.