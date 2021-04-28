We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Macy's (M) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Macy's (M - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, M broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
Shares of M have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that M could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider M's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on M for more gains in the near future.