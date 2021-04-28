We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is RH (RH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
RH is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 9.01% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, RH has moved about 59.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, RH is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 53.15% this year, meaning that RH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
RH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.