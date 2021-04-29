We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed at $236.64, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.43% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, which would represent changes of +64.84% and +84.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.