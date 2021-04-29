We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) closed at $33.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AVNW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AVNW to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64 million, up 4.27% from the prior-year quarter.
AVNW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $265 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +186.84% and +11.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AVNW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AVNW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
