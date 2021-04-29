We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $10.43, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 20.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.
FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.21% lower. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.