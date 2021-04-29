We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IDACORP (IDA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 89 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 7.2%. The bottom line also improved 20.3% year over year.
The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in transmission-related revenues from higher rates and colder weather in the southwest United States, offset by a slight decrease in commercial customer sales owing to the pandemic.
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.9% year over year for the 12 months ended Mar 31, 2021, which in turn boosted operating income for the first quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $3.7 million for first-quarter 2021 from the year-ago level.
Other O&M expenses were down $4.2 million from first-quarter 2020, partially due to a difference in the timing of cloud seeding activities and cost-savings initiatives at jointly-owned coal plants.
Colder weather in Idaho Power's service area contributed to 1% increased usage per residential customer for first-quarter 2021 than the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
IDACORP reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The metric was $4.60 per share in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $4.77 per share. The company expects customer growth to persist in 2021 as residential and commercial customers continue to migrate to Idaho in search of better prospects.
Idaho Power’s capital expenditure for 2021 is expected in the range of $320-$330 million.
Zacks Rank
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
